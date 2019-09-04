Home
Winifred CORBIN

Winifred CORBIN Notice
Corbin Winifred It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of our Beloved Wife, Mother, Mother-in-law, Grandmother and best friend on 30th August. She will be most remembered for her wonderful sense of humour, cheeky smile, huge hugs, full wine glass pours and an unfailing ability to lose at cards. She was the most generous woman with a heart bigger than this country she chose as her home. We miss you so much. Love John, Megan, Philip, Katie.
Published in Busselton-Dunsborough Mail on Sept. 4, 2019
