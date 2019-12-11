Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Ruby CREDARO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ruby CREDARO

Add a Memory
Ruby CREDARO Notice
CREDARO Ruby In loving memory of Ruby Louise Credaro. Wife to Albert. Mother to Sylvia and Keith, Robert and Phyllis. Grandmother to Aaron, Luke, Rebecca, Peter, Matthew, Jason, Michael, Christopher and Emma. Great Grandmother to Callum, Nate, Ethan, Katie, Evie, Kira, Summer, Marnie, Mia, Hudson and Grace. We will miss your love, your caring compassion will be sadly missed. The Family would like to extend a very special thank you to the Hospital Staff who were very kind and caring for Ruby. A Private Family Funeral will be held to celebrate Ruby's life.
Published in Busselton-Dunsborough Mail on Dec. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ruby's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -