|
|
CREDARO Ruby In loving memory of Ruby Louise Credaro. Wife to Albert. Mother to Sylvia and Keith, Robert and Phyllis. Grandmother to Aaron, Luke, Rebecca, Peter, Matthew, Jason, Michael, Christopher and Emma. Great Grandmother to Callum, Nate, Ethan, Katie, Evie, Kira, Summer, Marnie, Mia, Hudson and Grace. We will miss your love, your caring compassion will be sadly missed. The Family would like to extend a very special thank you to the Hospital Staff who were very kind and caring for Ruby. A Private Family Funeral will be held to celebrate Ruby's life.
Published in Busselton-Dunsborough Mail on Dec. 11, 2019