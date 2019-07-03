Resources More Obituaries for Richard LEAR Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Richard Nelson (Dick) LEAR

Add a Memory Share This Page Email LEAR Richard Nelson (Dick) My handsome wonderful husband, thankyou for 40 fantastic years of marriage and memories. You have gone too soon, but will never be forgotten. You are no longer in pain my love, rest in peace. Miss you so much. Love you always, your wife Glenyse xo To our Dad and Grandpa. They say that time will heal the pain but neither time or reason will change the way we feel. Hard working hands at rest, it broke our hearts to see you go. In tears we watched you leave and although our hearts were breaking we knew you couldn't stay. How lucky the boys have been to have you as their Grandpa. Nothing was ever too much for you and the memories Charlie and Billy will hold of you as their lives grow, will never be forgotten by them. You are a man who leaves this world a better place than you found it. You are so truly loved and you will be so hard to live without. We love you so very much. Love always Andrew, Jess, Charlie and Billy. xoxo Dad, there will never be enough time to say goodbye to you. You were an amazing Father and Grandpa. The kids adored you. Thankyou for all your love, support and guidance. We will make sure your memory lives on through ours and our kids lives.We will love you always. Rest peacefully dad, the fight is over. Sail the seas till your heart is content. Love Amanda, Pete, Theo and Emilia xx Dad, Your wisdom, knowledge and love was never ending. Thankyou for all the wonderful memories we shared. Thankyou for being the greatest father a daughter could ever have and an amazing Grandpa to Xavier, you were perfect. You will be greatly missed Dad and will forever hold a special place in our hearts. When we look to the sea, we will think of you. Love always, Belinda, Jordan and Xavier xox Published in Busselton-Dunsborough Mail on July 3, 2019 Remember Share memories or express condolences below. View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Notices