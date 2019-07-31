Home
Henry Edward (Patrick) AYERS

Henry Edward (Patrick) AYERS Notice
AYERS Henry Edward (Patrick) 5/4/1931 to 20/7/2019 Patrick passed away peacefully in Busselton Hospice on Saturday 20th July surrounded by his family. Loving husband of Anita (dec) and much loved father to Chris, Jane, Laurie and Karina. A very special father-in-law to Shahan, Arianne & Fynn, a devoted grandfather & great grand- father to Lanie, James & Tash, Tash, Brit, Lawson, Kit, Ollie, Levi and Isabelle. Remembered with much love and always in our hearts. A funeral service will be held at St Mary's Church, Peel Terrace, Busselton NEXT Friday 9th August 2019 at 2.00pm
Published in Busselton-Dunsborough Mail on July 31, 2019
