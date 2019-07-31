|
BUNTER Delphina Joan In loving memory of our family matriarch. A mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, friend and supporter, forever in our hearts. He only takes the best. God saw you getting tired, and a cure was not to be; So he put his arms around you, and whispered, "come to me". With tearful eyes we watched you, and saw you pass away; although we loved you dearly, we could not make you stay. A golden heart stopped beating, hardworking hands to rest. God broke our hearts to prove to us, he only takes the best. Kerrie, Jock, Kahla, Makenzi, Matylda, Ben, Lauren, Parker, Brian, Jayden and Emma.
Published in Busselton-Dunsborough Mail on July 31, 2019