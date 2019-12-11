|
JOHANSEN (FORMERLY DAFF) Coralie Anne Passed away at Busselton Hospice 09/12/2019 (66 years old). A friend, a mother, a grandmother 'Nin' too, This is the legacy we have from you. You taught us to love and how to fight, You gave us strength, you gave us might. A stronger person would be hard to find, And in your heart, you were always kind. You fought for us all in one way or another, Not just as a friend, not just as a mother. For all of us you gave your best, Now the time has come for you to rest. So go in peace, you've earned your sleep. Your love in our hearts, we'll eternally keep. Love you forever & always our beautiful Mumma-Bear. Jaymee, Rohan, Roxy, Regan, Keely, Chella, Cooper, Milly & Abigail.
