|
|
FISHER Bob Margaret River Horsemans & Pony Club wish to acknowledge Bob's endless support to our Club over many years. Bob and his trusty tractors worked tirelessly in establishing and maintaining our grounds, during events and Bob was a treasured club Patron. Bob will be greatly missed but always remembered. Our deepest sympathy to Joyce and family. Our whole community has lost a gem. Put your feet up now Bob. Margaret River Horsemans & Pony Club members.
Published in Augusta-Margaret River Mail on Oct. 16, 2019