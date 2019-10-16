Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Bob FISHER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bob FISHER

Add a Memory
Bob FISHER Notice
FISHER Bob Margaret River Horsemans & Pony Club wish to acknowledge Bob's endless support to our Club over many years. Bob and his trusty tractors worked tirelessly in establishing and maintaining our grounds, during events and Bob was a treasured club Patron. Bob will be greatly missed but always remembered. Our deepest sympathy to Joyce and family. Our whole community has lost a gem. Put your feet up now Bob. Margaret River Horsemans & Pony Club members.
Published in Augusta-Margaret River Mail on Oct. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bob's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.