McGILLIVRAY Anthony Jude (Tony) Born Subiaco WA, 16 February 1946. Passed away peacefully 02 .08 .2019 at SJOG Bunbury after a short illness. Husband of Marilynn (dec) and father to his loved children Catherine and Anthony. Dad, to have spent the last 8 years with you has been the pinnacle of my life. For so long I yearned for you to be there, in the end what we did for each other made it all worthwhile. We have loved being with you at the View. We remain in awe of your skills in the garden and your ability to talk to anybody. Your presence and unconditional love will leave a void in our lives which will not be filled. Anthony, Nic, Maisie, Perri. Dad, we are so grateful for the huge part you played in our lives in the last few years. It's been an honour to be with you and help you through these last few months.We will always remember your beautiful blue eyes, your garden, your sweet tooth and how fiercely you loved us all. Catherine, Rob, Dillon and Lyndi.
Published in Augusta-Margaret River Mail on Aug. 7, 2019