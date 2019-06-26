Home
COFFEY, Robert Ashley 12/11/1973 With a broken heart, we wish to announce the sudden and tragic death of Robert, on the 13th June, 2019. Loved son of Terry and Elaine, brother to Greg, Mark (dec), father to Saffron and Huon, loving partner of Tania and her children, Lacinta and Jacob. "Death leaves a heartache that no one can heal Love leaves a memory that no one can steal." A Memorial Service will be held at "The Farm", 477 Osmington Road, Margaret River on Saturday June 29th, 11:00am - 4.00pm. Service commencing at 11:30am, please join us to celebrate Rob's life. A Private Cremation has taken place.
Published in Augusta-Margaret River Mail on June 26, 2019
