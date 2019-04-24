Home
Peacefully at home in Bunbury WA on 20 April.

Loved husband of Mardi Lu, father of Russell, Mark and Tony, and father in law to Kim, Wendy and Anita, Grandfather to Hal, Sarah, Adam, John and Alex, great grandfather to Hamish and Connor.

In respect to Peter's wishes, there will be a private burial, and later a celebration of his life in the first weekend of June.

Peter achieved his ambitions of being a farmer and a gardener with distinction.
Published in Augusta/ Margaret River Mail on Apr. 24, 2019
