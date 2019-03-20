GALLAGHER, Harold Jeffrey (Jeff) With great sadness we wish to announce the passing of a true gentleman, Harold Jeff Gallagher. Now at peace. He will be sadly missed by his wife of 68 years, Wynn, his children Lynn & John and Neil & Debbie, grand children Kylie, Troy & James, Casey & Lauren, great grand children, Jye, Sam, Flynn & Xavier and Brandy dog. To my lover and husband, what a sense of humour you had. A great family man and kind to everyone. I will miss your caring ways. Brandy dog misses you. Wait for me. "I love you kid". Wynn - God Bless To my loving father. You are the best dad anyone could have wished for. I will always remember your quirky sense of humour. You will be in my heart forever. Till we meet again. Love Lynn & John. Passed away peacefully on 16th March, 2019. Our hearts are broken Dad. We will miss you terribly and will always be grateful for the love and support you gave to our family. Forever in our hearts. Until we meet again. Neil, Debbie, Casey, Xavier, Lauren & Julie xxxxxx A Private family service will be held in accordance with Jeff's wishes. Published in Busselton-Dunsborough Mail on Mar. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary