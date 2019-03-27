Home
FOX Dorothy Mary (nee Fraser) 15.08.1915 - 19.03.2019 Passed peacefully. Loved Wife of Tom (dec). Mother of Judy and Terry (dec), Frank and Beverley, John and Elizabeth, Jennifer (dec) and Laurie, Robert and Phyllis and Michael. Grandmother of 13, Great Grandmother of 22, Great Great Grandmother of 18. Our Mum, at rest. The family wish to thank all the Mirrambeena Staff for their dedicated and loving care given to Dot. At her family's request, a private Cremation will take place.
Published in Augusta-Margaret River Mail on Mar. 27, 2019
